This gateway provides the public with a one-stop resource for connecting with state websites and tip hotlines to report potential Unemployment Insurance claimant and employer fraud. Each of the phone numbers and web addresses listed below provide a direct contact to the state to report potential fraud. This information will help states to act quickly to stop the improper payment of unemployment benefits.

What is unemployment insurance fraud?

Employers and claimants can both commit fraud under state unemployment insurance laws.

Employer fraud can include certain actions to avoid tax liability or establishing a fictitious employer account to enable fraudulent claims against that account. Claimant fraud can include knowingly submitting false information; continuing to collect benefits when knowing oneself to be ineligible; not being able and available to work while certifying for benefits under state law; or intentionally not reporting wages or income while collecting full benefits. Additionally, identity theft may result in unemployment insurance fraud that is not the fault of the employer or the identity theft victim.

The state is required and expected to enforce its own unemployment insurance laws.

What are the penalties for unemployment insurance fraud?

All states are required to assess a penalty of not less than 15% of the amount of the fraudulent payment. Other penalties under state unemployment insurance laws generally include criminal prosecution with fines and/or incarceration; required repayment of fraudulently collected benefits; forfeiting future income tax refunds; and/or permanent loss of eligibility for unemployment compensation. Commission of unemployment benefit fraud may also be prosecuted by the U.S. Department of Justice in federal courts under 18 U.S.C § 1341 or other appropriate federal statutes.

How can I report unemployment insurance fraud?

Call the appropriate state fraud hotline listed below.

Alabama

Alaska

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 1-877-272-4635
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 1-877-272-4635

Arizona

Arkansas

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 501-682-1058
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 501-682-1058

California

Colorado

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 303-318-8225
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 303-318-8225

Connecticut

  • Claimant Fraud
    Email: dol.bpcu@ct.gov
    Phone: 1-800-894-3490
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 1-800-894-3490

Delaware

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 302-761-8397
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 302-761-8482

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 808-586-8947
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 808-586-8947

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 1-800-891-6499
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 1-800-437-9136

Iowa

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 515-281-5792
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 515-281-5792

Kansas

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 785-581-7300
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 785-368-8313

Kentucky

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 502-564-3240
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 502-564-3240

Louisiana

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 1-866-783-5567
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 1-866-783-5567

Maine

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 207-621-5100
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 207-621-5120

Maryland

Massachusetts

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 1-800-354-9927
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 1-800-354-9927

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 919-707-1338
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 919-707-1158

North Dakota

Ohio

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 1-800-686-1555
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 614-466-2319

Oklahoma

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 405-557-5400
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 405-557-5400

Oregon

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 1-877-668-3204
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 503-947-1488

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 605-626-7649
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 605-626-7649

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 1-800-526-4400 (#4)
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 1-800-526-4400 (#4)

Vermont

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 802-828-4333
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 802-828-4333

Virgin Islands

  • There are no Claimant or Employer Fraud contacts at this time.

Virginia

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 1-800-782-4001
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 1-800-782-4001

Washington

West Virginia

  • There are no Claimant or Employer Fraud contacts at this time.

Wisconsin

Wyoming

  • Claimant Fraud
    Phone: 307-235-3658
  • Employer Fraud
    Phone: 307-235-3658